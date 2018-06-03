Quebecers get free day at the museum on first Sunday of every month — starting today

Starting June 3, Quebec residents will have free access to museums across the province on the first Sunday of each month.

The provincial government has pledged to invest $5 million over the next five years to make the free-entry days possible.

In Montreal, seven museums will be participating:

Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal.

Canadian Centre for Architecture.

Montreal Holocaust Museum.

McCord Museum.

Musée des maîtres et artisans du Québec.

Écomusée de la maison du fier monde.​

In Quebec City, the Musée de la civilisation and the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec will be participating, among others.

The government says the move is meant to promote the cultural richness on display in museums across the province and make the exhibits more accessible.

Find a full list of participating Quebec museums here.