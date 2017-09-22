Ugo Fredette, who was arrested last week in connection with an Amber Alert case, will be transferred by ambulance to a Quebec hospital today, where he is expected to be questioned by investigators.

Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Anne Mathieu confirmed the development this morning.

Fredette has been in Ottawa's Civic Hospital since he went into coma over the weekend after he was anesthetized for medical tests.

He was said to be emerging from the coma on Thursday.

He has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his partner, Véronique Barbe, who was found slain last Thursday in her Saint-Eustache home.

The alert ended when Fredette was arrested last Friday in Dacre, Ont., and the boy was found safe. Fredette had been driving the Honda CR-V of Lachute resident Yvon Lacasse, whose body was found near Mont-Tremblant Wednesday.

'Important witness' has no link to case

Police also said Friday they have identified the bearded, blue-eyed man thought to be an "important witness" in the case.

He was seen at the hotel Fredette stayed at in Rouyn-Noranda, but he was questioned and police have determined he has no link to the case.