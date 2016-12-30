All Rachel Lelinko wants is to get home to her family in Fredericton.

She has almost made it — twice. Lelinko has been flying in and out of Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport, her three-year-old son Caelen in tow, since Thursday morning, after a series of flight cancellations and diversions.

"I think in total we have taken seven flights since yesterday morning, and I've only gotten to one place: the Montreal airport," Lelinko told CBC Montreal's Homerun.

Lelinko describes her son as a trooper but says they are both cranky from being diverted several times with no other way home.

"He's hanging in there, but it's tough for both of us," said Lelinko.

Mama knows how to roll. Power Rangers Dino Super Charge on Netflix for little boys who don… https://t.co/ajgNQkeYw6 pic.twitter.com/ckKFdbnzfr — @Madam_Hussein

Flights circled back to Montreal

The winter storm that is walloping Eastern Canada has resulted in a series of flight delays and cancellations at Montreal's Trudeau airport on the busiest travel day of the holidays.

Lelinko and her son landed at the airport on Thursday, on what was supposed to be a quick stopover. They'd missed their connection.

So the pair was booked on a later flight to Fredericton on Thursday afternoon. They boarded a plane that then taxied around the tarmac for some time but never left the airport, due to technical problems.

Well guess who flew out again from Montreal this morning to Saint John, only to be diverte… https://t.co/HNErW62jF9 pic.twitter.com/4mDJriMXcx — @Madam_Hussein

Lelinko and her son then boarded a second flight to Fredericton late Thursday. They were almost home — but that flight never landed.

"We flew to Fredericton, circled for about 20 minutes and then flew all the way back to Montreal," said Lelinko. They arrived back at Trudeau airport at 2 a.m.

TFW you fly home, circle for 20 minutes ABOVE home and then divert back to the airport tha… https://t.co/8GkjpEvwcx pic.twitter.com/SZQkB21fYb — @Madam_Hussein

With only a few hours between the aborted flight and the next available standby flight, they camped out on the airport's benches, covered in coats and blankets, until early Friday morning.

They managed to board a flight to Saint-John, N.B., where Lelinko's husband had driven from Fredericton to pick them up and was waiting for them, but they were once again diverted.

"We didn't circle, we didn't wait at all, we started to descend, and they just turned us right around," she said, back in Montreal.

'It's pretty crazy'

Lelinko and Caelen are still stranded at the Montreal airport and are now waiting to talk to customer service.

"There's lines everywhere," said Lelinko. "It's pretty crazy."

She hopes they can get back on the next plane bound for Fredericton but admits that might not be possible, due to the continuing snow storm.

"It's not looking like we'll be getting out any time today," she said.