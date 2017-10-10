Frank Zampino, once the second-most powerful politician at Montreal city hall, is asking a judge to stay the charges in his current trial for fraud, conspiracy and breach of trust.

In a motion filed with the Quebec court today, Zampino's lawyer Isabel Schurman argues that her client's arrest on a whole new set of charges last month while in the midst of testifying at his current trial was 'egregious' and unfair.

Quebec's anti-corruption unit UPAC arrested Zampino Sept. 19, during a break in his current trial.

2 sets of charges

In the case before the courts now, Zampino is accused of using his political influence to help developer Paolo Catania in his bid to secure the contract to build a housing development known as Faubourg-Contrecoeur in east-end Montreal.

His arrest last month is connected to a whole new set of fraud and corruption charges tied to the awarding of dozens of municipal contracts between 2001 and 2009 with a total value of $160 million.

In her motion filed today, Schurman explains that she was well aware her client was the subject of parallel investigations regarding municipal corruption before his current trial began.

She says she wrote to Quebec's Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions on two occasions asking for clarification on the parallel investigations, knowing they might affect this trial.

Frank Zampino is alleged to have fixed the bidding process to favour a construction company in the Faubourg Contrecoeur land deal in 2007 in Montreal's east end. (CBC)

Specifically, Shurman asked whether Zampino would face new charges and when.

She says the letters went unanswered.

Zampino began testifying at his current trial in August.

Cross-examination began in September and was still in progress when the case was adjourned, set to resume today.

Zampino was then arrested Sept. 19 on the new charges.

Lawyer argues defence 'hamstringed'

Schurman writes in the motion filed today that Zampino's arrest in the middle of his cross-examination "offends the principles of fair play and decency which are key to the integrity of our judicial system."

She argues there's significant overlap between some of the evidence, circumstances and possible witnesses involved in the new charges and the current trial.

Schurman writes that given the extremely close factual links between the two investigations, Zampino is "hamstringed in his ability to prepare his defence since his change in situation."

She argues that the most appropriate remedy would be to stay the current charges.

In lieu of that, Shurman is asking the judge to strike all of Zampino's testimony so far and grant a delay to consider the effect of his new arrest on defence strategy.

In that case, Zampino would start his testimony over again from scratch.

Schurman wants to present her arguments on the motion to the court immediately.

The prosecution says the arguments to stay the proceedings could be delayed until the end of the trial.

Quebec court Judge Yvan Poulin said he'll make a decision on the timing of the arguments Tuesday afternoon.

Zampino is set to appear in court on his new round of charges next month.