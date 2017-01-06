Diane Savard and her husband had just cleared customs at Fort Lauderdale's international airport when agents yelled 'Alert, alert' and the shooting began.

"Everyone started to run, leaving their bags all over the place. People were running over top of luggage that was left and toppled over on the ground. I was getting pushed around. My husband, who was with me, the first thing he said was, 'We'll hide under a chair. If he continues to shoot, at least we'll be protected there,'" she said.

A security guard grabbed the couple and told them to get out and pointed to an emergency exit about 30 metres away.

"He took us out by that door. So we succeeded in getting out," she said.

Savard was speaking to CBC News from an area of the airport where security agents were gathering travellers. They told those assembled that they were safe, but Savard said it was hard to believe.

"We don't know if there is just one, or if there are other shooters."

Just then, screaming erupted around her and a second active shooter situation was announced.

"Alert! Alert!"

Her phone then went dead.

She texted CBC shortly after to say she was safe.

Savard and her husband were among the many Canadians awaiting flights out of Fort Lauderdale — or on flights coming into Fort Lauderdale — at the time of today's shooting, which left at least five people dead and injured eight.

An Air Canada spokeswoman said all passengers "are accounted for and safe."

"Passengers on our departing flights were safely evacuated on the tarmac and arriving flights 1602 from [Montreal] and 1622 from [Toronto] are being held off gate for the time being," Isabelle Arthur said.

Flight delay a 'miracle'

Montreal resident Dorothy Montgomery says it was a "miracle" that delayed her Air Canada flight out of Montreal to Fort Lauderdale's airport.

"We were supposed to leave Montreal at eight o'clock but only left around 9:30 a.m.," she said.

"It was a godsend. We would have been probably in the middle of the shooting."

The shootings took place at the airport's Terminal 2 baggage claim, which serves Delta Air Lines and Air Canada flights.

A shooting victim arrives at Broward Health Trauma Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

An Air Transat flight out of Montreal was also scheduled to arrive at Fort Lauderdale Friday morning.

Montgomery had been sitting in the plane for around 30 minutes after its arrival when she spoke with CBC.

"We could see ambulances but we didn't know what it was," she said.

She called her family back in Montreal to say she was safe, but the close call has left her rattled.

"This world is falling apart, I think," she said.