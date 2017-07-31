Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre says the Formula E race was worth it, despite the apparent low turnout, complaints from business owners and nearby residents that they were trapped by the course — and the fact that the city had to spend its own money to host the event.

"I'll admit to you right away, I'm satisfied. I'd say mission accomplished," Coderre said at a news conference in Montreal Monday.

"Are there things to change? Probably."

Coderre vowed the race would take place next year and said he's already in discussions to add another race between the morning and late afternoon events.

The mayor admitted businesses near the temporary race track set up around Maison Radio-Canada suffered. That was especially true for bars and restaurants on Ontario Street, which had to remove their outdoor patios before and during the event and lost customers as a result.

"That was a last-minute mistake, and we're sorry," Coderre said.

While restaurants and shops say the event cost them business, event organizer Evenko said 45,000 people attended the races.

Evenko's vice-president, Jacques Aubé, conceded that number included a lot of free tickets, mostly given away through sponsorship deals.

"The goal wasn't only to deliver a race, but to deliver an experience," Aubé said.

'Big success'

​Formula E founder Alejandro Agag said the experience, at least from a racing point of view, was a "big success, big success."

"Of the more than 30 races we've done across the world ... this was one of the best, if not the best," Agag said. "The level of organization and the work that was done here in Montreal was second to none."

He said the drivers told him it was the best Formula E circuit they had driven on.

Lucas Di Grassi of Brazil celebrates after winning the pole position in the Montreal Formula ePrix electric car race on Saturday. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

The chairperson of Montreal's public transit agency, Philippe Schnobb, and Simon Pillarella, who heads Montréal, c'est électrique!, the organization the city created to promote electric transit throughout the event, were also at the conference.

Schnobb said it would be hard to count how many people took advantage of the free public transit offered by the STM during the weekend, but that buses and Metro lines were busy.

He said the costs associated with free public transit would fall under the agency's promotional budget.

"People who may not usually take public transit were exposed to how efficient it is," he said.

Costs spread over 3 years: Coderre

Coderre said the costs of the event, including the construction work that had to be done in preparation for it, would be spread out over three years. He said for 2017, the total is between $4 and $6 million.

"It's not an expense but an investment. It's all based on the long-term vision."

Agag addressed reports that Montreal was the only city to have to pay for the race, saying "the notion that Montreal is the only city to have [made] a financial contribution, it's absolute fantasy."

"I am not a charity. I don't know if I look like a charity, but I'm not," he said.