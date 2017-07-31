The Hydro-Québec Montreal ePrix electric car race wrapped up Sunday, but Montrealers will still face road closures and bus route detours this week.

Although the Formula E course has begun to be dismantled, it will take several days to move the concrete barriers that lined the track. The city says René-Lévesque Boulevard should be completely reopened by Aug. 4.

Here's what you need to know to get around.

Streets reopening July 31

Papineau Avenue between René-Lévesque and Viger Avenue, northbound only.

Viger from Papineau to Berri Street.

St-Hubert Street from Viger to St-Antoine Street.

St-Antoine from Berri to Notre-Dame Street.

Notre Dame from St-Antoine to Panet Street.

Panet from Viger to Notre-Dame.

Streets reopening Aug. 1

René-Lévesque from Berri to Papineau, north side only, but traffic will be both ways.

Berri, from Viger to de Maisonneuve Boulevard.

Amherst Street at the intersection with René-Lévesque.

All the roads from St-Hubert to Champlain Street, which were closed to local traffic only, won't have restrictions anymore.

The intersection of René-Lévesque and Wolfe Street is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, Aug. 2.

St-Hubert, St-André and St-Timothée streets, between de La Gauchetière and René-Lévesque, are scheduled to reopen Friday, Aug. 4.

The east side of Papineau between René-Lévesque and Viger is scheduled to reopen Saturday, Aug. 5.

Drivers can also use the Waze app, a free GPS app available for iOS and Android, to double-check openings and closures.

For transit users

Many bus routes will continue to detour until either Aug. 3 or 4, depending on the route. Check your route here.

For cyclists

Until Aug. 4, the bike path on René-Lévesque between Cartier and Berri streets will be closed. Cyclists will be redirected to the path on de Maisonneuve.

Also until Aug. 4, the bike path on Berri between Viger and de Maisonneuve will be closed. Cyclists will be redirected to the path on St-Urbain Street.

Some Bixi stations may still be unavailable, as they were moved for the race, so users should check the Bixi app before planing to pick up a bike.