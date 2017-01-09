Former major league pitcher and pitching coach Jackie Brown has died after a long illness. He was 73.

The former Montreal Expos player died Sunday in Holdenville, Oklahoma, the community where he was born.

Brown was the Texas Rangers' pitching coach from 1979-82, and later had stints in that role for the Chicago White Sox (1992-95) and Tampa Bay (2002). He also worked as a minor league pitching coach and co-ordinator for several organizations.

In 214 career games as a player, the right-hander was 47-53 with a 4.18 ERA. He made his debut with the Washington Senators from 1970-71, then after the franchise moved to Texas he pitched for the Rangers from 1973-75.

He also played for Cleveland (1975-76) and Montreal (1977).

