A declaration entitled #EtMaintenant (#AndNow) launched by two Quebec women garnered more than 20,000 signatures within the first 24 hours it was posted online.

#EtMaintenant is seen as the next phase of the #metoo movement, where thousands of woman came forward with their stories of sexual assault or harassment using the #metoo hashtag.

The two women behind it, columnist Aurélie Lanctôt and journalist and documentary filmmaker Francine Pelletier, launched the declaration on Sunday evening on the popular Quebec talk show Tout Le Monde en Parle.

"It's a declaration with two very important elements: Stand in solidarity will all the silence breakers who spoke up during the #metoo movement this fall, and second of all, we thought it was very important to have a look at what is coming next. How can we build solidarity with men too?" said Lanctôt.

The #EtMaintenant hashtag comes in response to women who have criticized the #metoo movement, including French star Catherine Deneuve and revered Canadian author Margaret Atwood.

The declaration reads, in part, "Women don't accept being reduced to objects of masculine desire. They want to draw their own lines, say no without fearing rejection, insult or violence. This is not about playing the morality police, about deterring the game of seduction or a witch-hunt…#MeToo is positive…It's a force and it's here. And now? Let's keep moving forward with men at our side."

Lanctôt said it's time to include men, who are sometimes also victims of sexual violence, in the discussions on sexual violence.

"I think the first step men can take to support women who are trying to fight against sexual violence is only to listen, to be compassionate about what they hear, to take seriously what women say when they express concern.…Maybe men can think as to how they can modify their behaviour to be more respectful," she said, adding that society needs to come together to solve the issue.

"It is everywhere in society. It's in our universities, in every workplace, in our political institutions. It's everywhere so, yes, we should have unity on this matter."