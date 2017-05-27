The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has added more brands to its recall list of flour and flour based products, over further fears of E. coli contamination.

"It is not safe to taste or eat raw dough or batter regardless of the type of flour used, as raw flour can be contaminated with harmful bacteria such as E. coli O121," wrote the CFIA in a news release.

The latest recall includes durum atta flour, a flour used to make South Asian flatbreads, and sooji flour, which is used in Indian and Pakistani desserts.

Also added to the list are bread flours, including whole wheat and multigrain bread flours.

Although the bacteria may not cause contaminated food to look or smell spoiled, the CFIA says it can still make you sick.

Possible symptoms include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps, and watery to bloody diarrhea.

The flour recall has been ongoing since April.

For more information on the recall, visit the Canadian Food Inspection Agency website.

Ardent Mills has issued a recall on the following products: