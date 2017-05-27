The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has added more brands to its recall list of flour and flour based products, over further fears of E. coli contamination.
"It is not safe to taste or eat raw dough or batter regardless of the type of flour used, as raw flour can be contaminated with harmful bacteria such as E. coli O121," wrote the CFIA in a news release.
The latest recall includes durum atta flour, a flour used to make South Asian flatbreads, and sooji flour, which is used in Indian and Pakistani desserts.
Also added to the list are bread flours, including whole wheat and multigrain bread flours.
Although the bacteria may not cause contaminated food to look or smell spoiled, the CFIA says it can still make you sick.
Possible symptoms include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps, and watery to bloody diarrhea.
The flour recall has been ongoing since April.
For more information on the recall, visit the Canadian Food Inspection Agency website.
Ardent Mills has issued a recall on the following products:
- Creative Baker, all purpose flour, 10 kg: Lot codes containing: 6 285 SK and 2017 OC 11; 6 286 SK,and 2017 OC 12; 6 312 SK and 2017 NO 07; 6 313 SK and 2017 NO 08.
- Creative Baker, all purpose flour, 20 kg: Lot codes containing: 6 293 SK and 2017 OC 19; 6 309 SK and 2017 NO 04.
- Creative Baker, whole wheat flour, 20 kg: Lot codes containing: 6 280 SK and 2017 AL 06; 6 307 SK and 2017 MA 02; 6 308 SK and 2017 MA 03; 6 28622 10131 0
- Brodie, self raising cake & pastry flour, 1 kg: Lot codes containing: 6 313 548 and 2018 FB 08; 6 314 548 and 2018 FB 09.
- Brodie, self raising cake & pastry flour, 2.5 kg: Lot codes containing: 6 294 548 and 2018 JA 20; 6 294 548 and 2018 JA 21.
- Golden Temple, No. 1 fine durum atta flour blend, 9 kg: Lot codes containing: 6 286 548 and 2018 JA 12; 6 287 548 and 2018 JA 13; 6 299 548 and 2018 JA 25; 6 300 548 and 2018 JA 26.
- Golden Temple, durum atta flour blend, 9 kg: Lot codes containing: 6 286 548 and 2018 JA 12; 6 287 548 and 2018 JA 13; 6 299 548 and 2018 JA 25; 6 300 548 and 2018 JA 26.
- Golden Temple, atta wheat flour, 9 kg: Lot codes containing: 6 279 548 and 2018 JA 05; 6 280 548 and 2018 JA 06; 6 292 548 and 2018 JA; 18 6 293 548 and 2018 JA 19.
- Golden Temple, sooji creamy wheat, 2 kg: Lot codes containing: 6 293 548 and 2018 JA 19; 6 312 548 and 2018 FE 07; 6 313 548 and 2018 FE 08.
- Purity, wheatlets, 550 g: Lot codes containing: 6 317 548 and 2018 FE 12; 6 318 548 and 2018 FE 13.
- Robin Hood, all purpose flour, original, 1 kg: Lot codes containing: 6 312 548 and 2018 MA 07; 6 313 548 and 2018 MA 08.
- Robin Hood, all purpose flour, original, 2.5 kg: Lot codes containing: 6 278 548 and 2018 AL 04; 6 279 548 and 2018 AL 05; 6 280 548 and 2018 AL 06; 6 296 548 and 2018 AL 22; 6 297 548 and 2018 AL 23; 6 298 548 and 2018 AL 24; 6 310 548 and 2018 MA 05; 6 311 548 and 2018 MA 06 6 319 548 and 2018 MA 14.
- Robin Hood, all purpose flour, original, 5 kg: Lot codes containing: 6 305 548 and 2018 AL 30; 6 306 548 and 2018 MA 01; 6 317 548 and 2018 MA 12; 6 318 548 and 2018 MA 13.
- Robin Hood, all purpose flour, original, 10 kg: Lot codes containing: 6 292 548 and 2018 AL 18; 6 295 548 and 2018 AL 21; 6 298 548 and 2018 AL 24; 6 301 548 and 2018 AL 27; 6 305 548 and 2018 AL 30; 6 306 548 and 2018 MA 01; 6 308 548 and 2018 MA 03; 6 309 548 and 2018 MA 04; 6 312 548 and 2018 MA 07; 6 313 548 and 2018 MA 08; 6 314 548 and 2018 MA 09; 6 319 548 and 2018 MA 14.
- Robin Hood, all purpose flour, unbleached, 2.5 kg: Lot codes containing: 6 297 548 and 2018 AL 23; 6 298 548 and 2018 AL 24; 6 308 548 and 2018 MA 03; 6 309 548 and 2018 MA 04.
- Robin Hood, all purpose flour, unbleached, 5 kg: Lot codes containing: 6 302 548 and 2018 AL 28; 6 303 548 and 2018 AL 29; 6 304 548 and 2018 AL 30; 6 317 548 and 2018 MA 12.
- Robin Hood, all purpose flour, whole wheat, 2.5 kg: Lot codes containing: 6 285 548 and 2018 JA 11; 6 286 548 and 2018 JA 12; 6 295 548 and 2018 JA 21; 6 296 548 and 2018 JA 22; 6 309 548 and 2018 FE 04; 6 310 548 and 2018 FE 05.
- Robin Hood, best for bread flour homestyle, white, 5 kg: Lot codes containing: 6 303 548 and 2018 AL 29; 6 314 548 and 2018 MA 09; 6 316 548 and 2018 MA 11; 6 317 548 and 2018 MA 12.
- Robin Hood, best for bread blend multigrain 5 kg: Lot codes containing: 6 302 548 and 2018 JA 28; 6 303 548 and 2018 JA 29.
- Robin Hood, best for blending flour 2.5 kg: Lot codes containing: 6 319 548 and 2018 FE 14; 6 320 548 and 2018 FE 15.
- Robin Hood, all purpose flour, whole wheat, 5 kg: Lot codes containing: 6 302 548 and 2018 JA 28.
- Robin Hood, bread and roll mix homestyle white, 1.36 kg: Lot codes containing: 6 293 548 and 2017 AU 19; 6 294 548 and 2017 AU 20; 6 295 548 and 2017 AU 21; 6 298 548 and 2017 AU 24; 6 299 548 and 2017 AU 25.
- Robin Hood, easy blend flour, 450 g: Lot codes containing: 7018628 and 2018 AL 18; 7019628 and 2018 AL 19; 7020628 and 2018 AL 20; 7022628 and 2018 AL 22; 7023628 and 2018 AL 23; 7024628 and 2018 AL 24; 7025628 and 2018 AL 25.
- Robin Hood, all purpose flour, original 1.8 kg: Lot codes containing: 6 334 623 05 and 2018 MA 29 6 335 623 05 and 2018 MA 30 6 336 623 05 and 2018 JN 01 6 337 623 05 and 2018 JN 02 7 024 623 05 and 2018 JL 24 7 026 623 05 and 2018 JL 26.