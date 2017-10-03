A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with the hit and run which left a Florida man severely injured after a car struck him in a parking lot in Montreal's Chinatown district early last summer.

The suspect appeared in court Sept. 19 to face charges of hit and run causing bodily harm.

He was released under several conditions — that he keep the peace, be on good behaviour, and not possess or use weapons.

Police said the suspect turned himself in when he saw his picture circulating in the media.

The victim was hit in the early morning hours of June 24 and suffered a major head injury. He has since recovered.