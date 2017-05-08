With rain for in the forecast for much of southern Quebec, the province says the heavy flooding that has devastated more than 140 communities is expected to get worse today.

Dozens of schools on the island as well as to the west and north of Montreal are closed today. The Lester B. Pearson School Board has closed all of its schools, centres and daycares.

But a break is on the way. Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said at a news conference on Sunday that the flood waters, which have forced more than 1,500 residents from their homes, should gradually start to recede mid-week.

A woman and man embrace on the side of a flooded street after she was evacuated from her home in the Montreal borough of Pierrefonds. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

Several municipalities, including Montreal and Laval, have already declared states of emergency and ordered homeowners to leave their properties.

"If we ask them to leave their homes, we're doing it for their safety, we're doing it for their health, their families, their loved ones," said Coiteux, adding that even when the water begins to ebb some may still be asked to clear out of their residences.

As of 10:30 p.m. Sunday, 146 municipalities were flooded and 1,520 people have been forced to leave their homes.

The Canadian Forces have 1,200 troops on the ground across the province to help the flood relief effort.

Major artery shut down, dozens of schools closed

The high water levels have also forced officials to close the Galipeault Bridge, which connects Île-Perrot to the island of Montreal along Highway 20. Transports Québec said water levels have nearly reached the bottom of the bridge.

The Galipeault Bridge, which connects Île-Perrot to the island of Montreal, will remain closed for an unspecified length of time. (CBC)

Transports Québec does not know how long it will remain closed, only that it will depend on the water level. Motorists are being advised to stay home to limit congestion on the suggested detour routes — Highway 40 through Vaudreuil-Dorion or Highway 30.