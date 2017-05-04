The Ste-Anne Farmer's Market is being forced to temporarily move its location to a local church instead of its usual waterfront spot on Lalonde Street due to risk of flooding.

With parts of the boardwalk along the canal in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue already submerged under water, event organizers are not taking any chances and have moved the event to St. George's Church Hall.

A large swath of Quebec, including Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue and other West Island communities, has been hit with flooding over the last month due to heavy rainfall​.

Environment Canada expects more rain over the weekend, which could exceed 30 millimetres in areas north of the St. Lawrence River.

Local authorities have had to give out sandbags to residents. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

The city is advising residents there is a risk of flooding and has handed out some sandbags to prevent water damage.

The Ste-Anne Farmer's Market has become an anticipated annual tradition in the West Island municipality where customers have access to over 30 vendors selling local produce, artisanal cheeses, and meat.

Market doors open at 9 a.m. and stay open until 2 p.m. this Saturday, May 6.

Motorists will have access to parking on Maple Street and the John Abbott College Campus.