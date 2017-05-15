While thousands of Quebecers are still out of their homes, the flooding situation across the province is improving.

For many flood victims, their attention is now focused on compensation and cleaning up.

The provincial government will hold more information sessions for flooding victims this week, with stops in Pontiac and Rigaud today.

But some say the compensation being offered by the province doesn't go far enough.

And homeowners are being warned to do their due diligence to make sure they don't get duped as contractors begin to go door-to-door in the hardest-hit areas.

Water levels going down provincewide

Though water levels are going down in the Mauricie region, authorities are still on high alert.

The water levels are still high and the impact of the weekend rain may only truly be known over the next few days.

The community of Yamachiche extended its state of emergency for another five days Sunday.

However, conditions for cities and towns along the Ottawa River and Lake of Two Mountains have significantly improved. Montreal opted to lift its state of emergency yesterday.