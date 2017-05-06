A rehabilitation centre in the Montreal neighbourhood of Pierrefonds is being evacuated as a precautionary measure as massive flooding continues throughout Quebec.

Residents in different regions have been forced from their homes and property continues to be damaged as water levels rise.

The Pavillon Pierrefonds of the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal was evacuated Saturday afternoon due to rising water on the Rivière des Prairies. About 50 patients were taken to the Lucie Bruneau rehabilitation centre and the Montreal Institute for Mental Health.

While there was a lull in the rain Saturday morning, high water levels persist and are expected to worsen in areas such as Montreal, the Laurentians, Bas-Saint-Laurent, Montérégie, Gatineau, Mauricie and Laval.

The rising water levels have even broken through sandbags lined along homes and streets in the Montreal borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro, where flooding has been rampant since earlier this week.

Ten storey building evacuated in Pierrefonds

Charles Harari was in bed this morning when he realized that the electricity was cut off in his condominium building shortly before another tenant told him that they needed to leave.

"There were sandbags. They kept adding sandbags for the past few days and today it just went over," said Charles Harari.

Streets stacked with sand bags in residential sections of Pierrefonds, near the rivière des prairies. #flood pic.twitter.com/M5rwYendpa — @jbernstien

Firefighters are on the scene to assist and an evacuation was ordered after the main floor and the garage of the 76-unit building in Pierrefonds were flooded. Most of the cars in the parking garage are submerged in water, including Harari's vehicle.

"My car is in there and as far as I understand, it's not going to be operational," he said. "I'm not happy, but that's life."

Washouts

The flooding has also led to extensive damage in other parts of Montreal's West Island, including Île Bizard, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue and the tiny island of Île Mercier, which is deep in water.

In the Montérégie, local authorities are closely monitoring the municipalities of hard-hit Rigaud, where the number of flooded homes continues to climb. Vaudreuil, Terrasse-Vaudreuil and Hudson are also being watched.

Rising water levels have led to flooding around Highway 40 and impacted hotel Château Vaudreuil. Staff say the hotel remains open and they have added gravel to the entryway, but that the flooding is worsening.

Hydro-Québec is also monitoring a transmission tower at the risk of collapsing due to washout conditions along Route 159 near Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade in the Mauricie region, one of the most affected areas.

This 76-unit condominium building was evacuated this morning. (Jaela Bernstien/CBC)

Crews have been working to secure the area since Friday and have erected a metal rod to hold up the tower.

With more rain on the way, Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux is warning that flooding will continue and that residents who are asked to evacuate need to leave their homes for their own safety.