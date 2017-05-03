About 30 residences have been evacuated in parts of Pierrefonds and Île Bizard in Montreal's West Island area due to heavy street flooding that began late last night and continued into Wednesday.

The flooding, affecting areas of the island bordering the Rivière des Prairies and the Lake of Two Mountains, comes just after one of the wettest Aprils on record, with regional rainfall records set in many places across Quebec.

A dozen West Island streets were covered by water several centimetres deep. A number of basements also were flooded.

Martin Guilbault, chief of operations for the Montreal Fire Department, said the about 30 residences in the flood zone had to be evacuated because water was approaching their fuse boxes.

Guilbault added that water has been gathering around many more homes, but so far there's no need for them to be evacuated.

Car pushed out by firemen in Pierrefonds0:53

Pierrefonds resident Mike Markhauser told CBC Montreal's Daybreak that he woke up to the sound of his sump pump running non-stop around 5 a.m. ET. After checking his pump, he went to his window.

"I opened my blinds and saw my neighbour walking around the street, and when I looked out there, there's a river down our street," said Markhauser, who lives on Legault Street.

Markhauser said only a small portion of his property has been flooded and it has not yet reached his home. However, he's watching anxiously as the water continues to crawl closer to his foundation.

He added he is hoping to get sandbags from the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

Several basements in homes around De Gaulle Street and Gouin Boulevard West are flooded. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Borough's priority to protect homes

Dimitrios Jim Beis, the mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro, said borough employees, firefighters and Montreal police helped residents through the night and will be in the affected areas today.

He added the borough is giving out sandbags to residents in the affected areas. He estimates they've already given out a couple of thousand sandbags over the last few weeks.

Beis said the priority is to protect residences.

"We're not out there to protect sheds or pools and all that, we're there to protect the homes if we can," he said.

The borough plans to build up dams at the ends of flooded streets and pump the water back into the river.

A few dozen residences in Pierrefonds and Île Bizard had to be evacuated because water levels reached their fuse boxes. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Beis said the speed at which the water spilled onto streets and properties from the Rivière des Prairies caught people off guard.

Pierrefonds resident Jade Bélanger said it only took two hours for the water to completely cover De Gaulle Street, which is in front of her house.

After she noticed the high water Tuesday night, she tried to move her car, but got stuck. Firefighters then pushed her car to drier land.

"We tried to save everything, I tried to save my car," said Bélanger. "The water is all over the place."

Command centres monitoring water levels

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre said the city has opened two command centres — one in Pierrefonds and the other in Île Bizard.

He said an emergency shelter is in place for residents of Île Mercier, which is connected to Île Bizard by a small bridge. One lane of the bridge is closed due to flooding.

Coderre said there is a bus ready to transport residents off the island if an evacuation order is necessary.

The scene in Pierrefonds this morning. Resident surprised by how quickly the water level rose. pic.twitter.com/z9j5u705bc — @TurnbullJay

The City of Montreal is also closely monitoring water levels in Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.

Paola Hawa, the mayor of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, told CBC about 140 homes in that community are at risk of flooding.

Several other Quebec municipalities have faced flooding this spring. The province said it is offering financial help to residents affected by it.