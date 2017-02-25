Mild temperatures combined with freezing rain compromised electrical lines and raised water levels in places like Waterville, Que., where the Moe River overflowed and trapped people in their homes.

According to Environment Canada, Sherbrooke, Que., had the hottest temperatures in the country Saturday afternoon, with the mercury reaching 17.6 C.

Environment Canada's weather warning map at 2 p.m. Saturday showed many areas of Quebec were being inundated with freezing rain. (Environment Canada)

Warm temperatures throughout central and southern Quebec led to waterways being inundated with melting snow and ice, as well as taking on periods of rain.

In Waterville, just south of Sherbrooke, the Moe River which cuts through the area, overflowed and caused some residents to become trapped in their homes.

However, civil security says overall, water levels in the Eastern Townships remain stable.

"At this time of the year, it's often the smaller rivers and streams that are affected," said Jean-Sébastien Forest, regional director of civil security for the Montérégie and Eastern Townships.

"So the water rises quickly, but it also recedes quickly,"

Across the province about 5,000 Hydro-Québec clients were without power at 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

The region hardest hit by outages was Chaudière-Appalaches, just south of Quebec City, where more than 3,000 clients were without power.

According to a Hydro-Québec spokesperson, Nicolas Fleury, the outages were due to the severe weather — high winds and freezing rain — and branches falling on electrical wires.