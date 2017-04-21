Authorities are on alert for additional flooding as heavy rains continue to batter parts of Quebec.

The town of Rigaud, Que., is hardest hit, with 343 homes either flooded or surrounded by water. Provincial police are still patrolling the municipality, which declared a state of emergency on Thursday afternoon.

Some 53 municipalities have experienced enough flooding this week to qualify for provincial aid, according to a news release issued by the Quebec government.

That's in addition to another 19 municipalities already eligible for financial assistance after being hit by flooding earlier this spring.

State of emergency

On Thursday, the town of Rigaud, Que., told some of its residents to leave their homes as roads and houses began to flood.

Around 7,500 people live in the municipality, which is located 25 kilometres west of the island of Montreal.

Police attach a boat to their vehicle while dealing with flooding in Rigaud, Que. (CBC)

Rigaud Mayor Hans Gruenwald Jr. says with more rain falling on Friday, he can't guarantee emergency services to those who refuse to leave their homes.

Residents were advised to head to the local library if they needed a safe place to stay. Family pets aren't being allowed in the library, but a number of local kennels have offered discounted rates.

​If anyone needs to reach the municipality in the event of an emergency, they can call 450-451-0869, extension 235.

In Montreal, the city is keeping its website updated with the latest flood information.

In the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro, minor flooding has been reported, but the situation is under control according to city officials. In the L'île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève borough, sandbags have been distributed to residents. Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue are listed as "high-risk", but no flooding has been reported.

The Rivières des Prairies area is also considered a high risk for flooding. In Laval, Que., volunteers are going door-to-door to inform residents in certain areas of Sainte-Dorothée and Laval-sur-le-Lac about the risks of local flooding.

The situation on just one of the many flooded streets in Rigaud this morning, where there's a state of emergency over flooding. pic.twitter.com/sWsAdqVhaD — @salimah_shivji

Rainfall double the normal amount

Montreal had five millimetres of rain Thursday night and will see another five millimetres Friday, according to Environment Canada forecaster Denis Thibodeau. In places like the Laurentians, the Eastern Townships and Beauce, Que., can expect heavier precipitation on Friday.

Those areas will see anywhere from 10 to 15 millimetres of rain.

The Quebec City area could see between 15 and 20 millimetres over the next 24 hours.

Thibodeau said Montreal has received double the average rainfall so far in April. The average for this month is 67.7 millimetres, but even before the precipitation accumulated over the last 24 hours, there had already been 130 millimetres of rain this month.

"We're well over the normal," said Thibodeau.