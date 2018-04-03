Quebec flood victims lose patience as 1-year mark nears

On May 5, 2017, as the flood waters rose, Micheline Poirier and her husband were forced from their home on Île-Cadieux, where they had lived for almost four decades.

Eleven months later, the retired couple is still staying at a hotel, living out of a suitcase. They have to go to a friend's house to wash their clothes.

They are still awaiting to hear how much they will be compensated by the provincial government before deciding whether they can afford renovations on their old home, or whether they will have to sell.

"We lost a year there, because of the slowness of the procedure to follow in the papers, with our file," Poirier, 76, told Radio-Canada.

Poirier and her partner are not the only ones in such a situation.

A total of 77 flood disaster families from last spring are still being provided accommodation with the help of the Red Cross. The floods forced thousands of people from their homes and caused severe property damage in several cities and towns.

The province has paid out more than $100 million in claims.

The Vallées, a hard hit family in Pointe-Fortune, not only lost their home, but also their business, a casse-croûte they have run for two decades.

Line Vallée said the provincial government's response has been poorly communicated and disorganized.

Still waiting for emergency plans

"It would have been better to have more money for our houses rather than pay us for a hotel all this time," she said, adding that, without income for a year because of the loss of their restaurant, the couple is having difficulty making ends meet.

Poirier, for her part, said she's losing hope.

"We do not want to start over. My husband is not going back to work at his age," she said.

Last month, the provincial government ordered each municipality in Quebec to come up with an emergency plan to respond to flooding.

Two-thirds of Quebec municipalities did not have up-to-date plans to respond to natural disasters, the province said.