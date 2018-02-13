A man in his 60s is in hospital after his vehicle got stuck under the back of a 53-foot flatbed truck on Highway 440 in Laval.

Police say the man, who was driving alone, was seriously injured in the collision around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The truck driver was also alone. Police say he was not injured, but was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

Highway 440 is closed westbound near Curé-Labelle Boulevard.

Motorists can expect about 2.5 kilometres of congestion in the area, and are advised to take the service road, Québec 511 said on Twitter.