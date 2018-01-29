A 61-year-old woman is dead after she was stabbed in LaSalle overnight.
Montreal police say her death marks the first homicide of 2018 in the city.
Someone called 911 at 11:15 p.m. Sunday to say a woman had been stabbed at the corner of Guy Bouchard Boulevard and Louis-Hébert Street.
When police arrived, the woman was lying on the ground with a stab wound to her back. She told police her daughter had stabbed her.
A 34-year-old woman then emerged from a nearby building. Police say she did not resist their arrest and is being questioned.
The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition and died later that night.
The SPVM's major crimes unit is investigating. Police say there were no witnesses.
More to come.