A 61-year-old woman is dead after she was stabbed in LaSalle overnight.

Montreal police say her death marks the first homicide of 2018 in the city.

Someone called 911 at 11:15 p.m. Sunday to say a woman had been stabbed at the corner of Guy Bouchard Boulevard and Louis-Hébert Street.

When police arrived, the woman was lying on the ground with a stab wound to her back. She told police her daughter had stabbed her.

A 34-year-old woman then emerged from a nearby building. Police say she did not resist their arrest and is being questioned.

The woman was found in front of residences on Guy Bouchard Boulevard in LaSalle. (Jean-Claude Taliana/Radio-Canada)

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition and died later that night.

The SPVM's major crimes unit is investigating. Police say there were no witnesses.

