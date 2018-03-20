Spring has sprung but the cold persists in Montreal.

The city has recently gone through a cold snap which saw temperatures dip far below the historical average of –2 C for March.

Luckily, we're getting back on track with a high of –4 C today, which is in line with the average temperature of between 3 C and –6 C.

It's hard to picture a nice, 20 C day right around the corner, but by April 10 last year, Montrealers were loving it. (Charles Contant/CBC)

While this past winter has seen near normal temperatures, there has been above normal precipitation, according to CBC Montreal weather specialist Frank Cavallaro.

So far, at least 235 centimetres of snow has fallen since the start of winter. The average per season is typically around 190 centimetres.

It's been a snowy winter in Montreal, where at least 235 centimetres of snow has graced us since the beginning of the season. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Here's what the next few days have in store.

Today: Sunny. High –4 C.

Tonight: Clear. Low –14 C.

Wednesday: Sunny. High –2 C.

Thursday: Sunny. High 4 C.

Friday: Sunny. High 2 C.

Saturday: Sunny. High 2 C.

CBC Montreal wants your great photos of the first day of spring. The best pictures of the day will be used on CBC Montreal News at 6 p.m. and on our website.

You can email them to webquebec@cbc.ca, or send them via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.