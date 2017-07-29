Fireworks, festivals, Formula E and road closures thanks to construction on the Turcot interchange will make this weekend extra arduous for drivers.

Taking the bus, Metro, or a Bixi will be free, however.

No matter which way you choose to get around, it's best to give yourself some extra time to travel this weekend.

Formula E closures in the east

Many roads will be completely closed near the Formula E course in the eastern part of downtown.

This city website has maps showing which streets will be closed or restricted through Sunday.

The race is also affecting access to the eastbound and westbound Ville-Marie Expressway.

Exits 6 and 7 off the eastbound Ville-Marie are closed and won't reopen until early Monday morning.

Detours are marked for those trying to access the Jacques Cartier Bridge from the expressway (via Notre-Dame Street, Frontenac Street, de Maisonneuve Boulevard East and Papineau Avenue).

The walk from Berri to Renée Lévesque. If you have mobility issues and need to get around this area, I honestly don't know what to tell you. pic.twitter.com/HeamF85UPn — @mattdamours

The following streets are completely closed by Friday at 7 p.m.:

Berri Street between Ste-Catherine Street and Viger Avenue.

Amherst Street between René-Lévesque Boulevard and Saint-Antoine Street.

René-Lévesque Boulevard between St-Denis and Dorion streets.

Streets between René-Lévesque and de Maisonneuve boulevards are only open to local traffic from Berri Street to Papineau Avenue.

Turcot closures in the west

This weekend streets around the Turcot will be closing late Friday night and reopening Monday at 5 a.m. (CBC)

Construction on the Turcot interchange this weekend means extra street closures starting late Friday night and reopening Monday at 5 a.m.:

Full closure of the ramp leading from the Highway 138 eastbound to the Highway 20 ramp eastbound.

Closure of one lane of Highway 20 eastbound between Saint-Pierre and the Montreal West interchanges.

Full closure of Highway 720 westbound between the Ville-Marie Expressway and St-Antoine Street West.

Full closure of Highway 136 eastbound between the Turcot and the entrance of Cathedral and Notre-Dame West streets.

Pedestrian-only streets

Both cars and bicycles won't be allowed starting Friday in the area around the Quartier des spectacles because of outdoor concerts in the area.

St-Urbain Street will be closed between Ontario and De Montigny streets from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Parking at Place-des-Arts will be inaccessible to vehicles starting at 9 p.m. from Friday to Sunday.

Further east, Ste-Catherine Street between St-Hubert Street and Papineau Avenue is pedestrian-only all summer.

Ste-Catherine Street is also closed for Just For Laughs between St-Laurent Boulevard and Jeanne-Mance Street.

The Formula E racetrack includes part of René-Lévesque Boulevard East, which is closed to regular traffic. (Benjamin Shingler/CBC)

Fireworks

On Saturday at 10 p.m., the Festival de l'International des Feux Loto‑Québec is taking place at Parc Jean-Drapeau with England's entry, Gunpowder and Greasepaint.

Jacques Cartier Bridge will be closed between 8:30 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

Free public transit and Bixi

To offset some of the headache of getting around downtown this weekend, the STM is offering free Metro and bus service starting at 5 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday. Bikes, however, are not allowed in the Metro this weekend.

Half-hour Bixi rides are also free this weekend, from 6 a.m. Saturday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday.