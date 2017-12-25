A 32-year-old woman has died after she was seriously injured in a fire in Lasalle Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out in a kitchen in the basement of a Thierry Street duplex at around 13:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived the woman was lying on the floor and was unconscious.

She was taken to hospital, where she was treated smoke inhalation, but died later that night.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.

The building's other occupants were evacuated and are getting help from the Red Cross to find somewhere to stay.

Longueuil fire

A fire broke out in a Longueuil apartment building with about 30 units Sunday night. (Radio-Canada)

Another major fire broke out in the Greater Montreal Area.

The tenants of about 30 apartment units in a Longueuil apartment building were evacuated overnight Sunday.

Most tenants were able to return home hours later, but about 10 are getting help from the Red Cross to find places to stay.

Three of the apartment units were too damaged to return to.

Firefighters believe the fire started in basement apartment kitchen.

