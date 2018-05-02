Firefighter dies after being injured in blaze at Quebec packaging plant
One of 40 firefighters called to a blaze at a packaging plant in Temiscouata-sur-le-Lac Tuesday evening was transported to hospital after suffering serious injuries where he was later pronounced dead.
54-year-old was injured when a ventilation pipe filled with water and fell onto him
A 54-year-old firefighter is dead after a major fire broke out at a former Cascades plant in Témiscouata-sur-le-lac, near Rivière-du-Loup, Tuesday evening.
Mayor Gilles Garon has confirmed the man was one of nearly 40 firefighters called to the scene from three municipalities around 7:45 p.m.
Maxime Boucher, a spokesperson for Quebec's workplace health and safety board (CNESST), said the firefighter was injured when a ventilation pipe filled with water and fell onto him.
The firefighter was transported to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
The extent of the damage to the plant is unknown.
Provincial police confirm a joint investigation is underway with the CNESST.