Firefighter dies after being injured in blaze at Quebec packaging plant

A 54-year-old firefighter is dead after a major fire broke out at a former Cascades plant in Témiscouata-sur-le-lac, near Rivière-du-Loup, Tuesday evening.

Mayor Gilles Garon has confirmed the man was one of nearly 40 firefighters called to the scene from three municipalities around 7:45 p.m.

Maxime Boucher, a spokesperson for Quebec's workplace health and safety board (CNESST), said the firefighter was injured when a ventilation pipe filled with water and fell onto him.

A CNESST spokesperson said the firefighter was injured when a ventilation pipe filled with water and fell onto him. (Facebook/Alex April)

The firefighter was transported to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The extent of the damage to the plant is unknown.

Provincial police confirm a joint investigation is underway with the CNESST.