Firefighter dies after being injured in blaze at Quebec packaging plant

One of 40 firefighters called to a blaze at a packaging plant in Temiscouata-sur-le-Lac Tuesday evening was transported to hospital after suffering serious injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

54-year-old was injured when a ventilation pipe filled with water and fell onto him

Alison Brunette · CBC News ·
A firefighter was died of injuries sustained while trying to put out a blaze at a packaging plant in Témicouata-du-Lac on Tuesday. (Facebook/Alex April)

A 54-year-old firefighter is dead after a major fire broke out at a former Cascades plant in Témiscouata-sur-le-lac, near Rivière-du-Loup, Tuesday evening.  

Mayor Gilles Garon has confirmed the man was one of nearly 40 firefighters called to the scene from three municipalities around 7:45 p.m.  

Maxime Boucher, a spokesperson for Quebec's workplace health and safety board (CNESST), said the firefighter was injured when a ventilation pipe filled with water and fell onto him.

A CNESST spokesperson said the firefighter was injured when a ventilation pipe filled with water and fell onto him. (Facebook/Alex April)

The firefighter was transported to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The extent of the damage to the plant is unknown.

Provincial police confirm a joint investigation is underway with the CNESST.

