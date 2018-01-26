After an early morning fire, the owner of a Rosemère spa is now tasked with rebuilding for the second time in nearly five years.

It took hours for firefighters to put out the flames at Spa Le Finlandais on Labelle Boulevard.

The fire, which started at 2:40 a.m., was limited to the spa's new building, which opened just before Christmas.

"It's only that building," said Pierre Verville, the owner of the spa.

"There will be a temporary closure but it's far less violent than last time so we will rebuild."

Fire destroyed brand new pavilion at Spa le Finlandais. It opened just before Christmas. The owner says he’s been told the fire started in the mechanical room. Fire destroyed the main building in 2013, closing it for a year. pic.twitter.com/bgbb9XvVXa — @TurnbullJay

About 50 firefighters from five different municipalities were on the scene. They were called in from Blainville, Boisbriand, Terrebonne, Sainte-Thérèse and Mirabel.

"They came to battle the fire and get the flames under control as quickly as possible," said Mélanie Ouimet, a spokesperson for the Blainville fire department.

Three employees were inside the spa at the time but they were able to leave the building before firefighters arrived.

No one was hurt.

Highway 117, which links Rosemère to Laval, was closed in both directions.

Ouimet said the cause of the fire is not yet known but an investigation will follow.

"It's too early to move forward with a cause or hypothesis," said Ouimet.

The fire started early Friday morning in one of the spa's buildings. (Dave St-Amant/Radio-Canada)

In April 2013, an overnight fire destroyed the spa's main building. The spa was forced to close for several months before it reopened.

Verville, for his part, said he's not worried about Friday's fire because it's not as bad as the one that ripped through the Rosemère spa five years ago.

He said this time the spa will likely be closed for a few weeks.

"I got experience so it's easier," he said.