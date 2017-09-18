The warehouse at the Notre-Dame de Nazareth Cistercian Abbey in Rougemont, Que., a municipality well known for its apple orchards, was destroyed by fire overnight.

Patrick Brodeur, director of the local fire station, said when firefighters arrived at the scene at about 3 a.m., the flames had already taken hold of the building.

The warehouse stored farm equipment and there was also a store inside, where the monks sold apple products, including cider and maple products.

"A good part of the apple season just ended because we have nothing left to continue with," said Father Guy, one of the 15 Catholic monks who live at the abbey.

The abbey, about a 50-kilometre drive east of Montreal, has an apple orchard on site. Apple picking season began last weekend, according to its website.

But all the bags they give clients to put their apples in have been lost in the fire, he said.

Father Guy says store was Abbey's main source of income. Also, can no longer offer bags to people coming to pick apples. pic.twitter.com/mFcnuMNkLY — @TurnbullJay

He estimated the fire caused $1 million in damage.

Cause still unknown

About 50 firefighters from Rougemont and neighbouring communities were called to put out the flames.

Two firefighters were treated at the scene for heat exhaustion.

The warehouse has collapsed and firefighters have brought in a mechanical shovel to tear down what's still standing. Foam is being sprayed onto the rubble from a crane to douse flames in hard-to-reach spots.

The warehouse was already up in flames when the firefighters arrived at the scene. (Jay Turnbull/CBC)

The Sûreté du Québec said it doesn't appear that the fire was intentionally set, but Brodeur said firefighters haven't been able to get close enough to the unstable building to determine how it started.

The monastery was founded in 1932.