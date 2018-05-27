Skip to Main Content
Laval police search for suspects after string of fires, vandalism in Chomedey

Laval police are investigating a fire set in a chalet in a park in Chomedey overnight. It's the second night in a row there was a fire in a park in the neighbourhood. Several cars around the park were also vandalized.

CBC News ·
Several cars around the park were also vandalized. (Karine Bastien/Radio-Canada)

On Friday, the chalet in Pie-X park was set on fire.

Last night, in the nearby Kennedy Park, there was another fire.

Firefighters were called to the chalet at around 1 a.m.

Several cars around the park were also vandalized.

Saturday night, in the nearby Kennedy Park, there was another fire. (Karine Bastien/Radio-Canada)

With files from Radio-Canada's Karine Bastien

