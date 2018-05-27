Laval police search for suspects after string of fires, vandalism in Chomedey
It's the second night in a row there was a fire in a park in the neighbourhood. Several cars around the park were also vandalized.
It's the second night in a row there was a fire in a park in the neighbourhood.
On Friday, the chalet in Pie-X park was set on fire.
Last night, in the nearby Kennedy Park, there was another fire.
Firefighters were called to the chalet at around 1 a.m.
Several cars around the park were also vandalized.
With files from Radio-Canada's Karine Bastien