1 dead after overnight fire in Lachine

CBC News ·
Firefighters found the body near the entrance to the apartment. (Radio-Canada)

Montreal police are investigating after a person died in an overnight fire in Lachine.

It happened at around 10:45 in an apartment on 3rd Avenue near Provost Street.

Firefighters found the body near the entrance to the apartment.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Since firefighters were unable to determine the cause of the fire, the Montreal police arson squad is now investigating.

With files from Steve Rukavina

