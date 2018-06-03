1 dead after overnight fire in Lachine
Since firefighters were unable to determine the cause of the fire, the Montreal police arson squad is now investigating.
Montreal police are investigating after a person died in an overnight fire in Lachine.
It happened at around 10:45 in an apartment on 3rd Avenue near Provost Street.
Firefighters found the body near the entrance to the apartment.
The victim has not yet been identified.
With files from Steve Rukavina