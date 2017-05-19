A two-storey hotel in Montreal's east end had to be evacuated after a fire broke out nearby and spread to the building.

Montreal firefighters said they received a call Friday evening, about a fire on Sherbrooke Street East, near Lacordaire Boulevard.

The two-alarm fire prompted 60 firefighters to rush to the scene.

Officials told CBC that the fire began inside a nearby shed, and then spread to a fence and finally to the adjacent Hotel Le Chablis.

Firefighters had to damage the walls of two rooms to make sure the fire had not spread inside the building.

At the time, 25 of the hotel's rooms were occupied. The hotel was evacuated as a precaution.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.