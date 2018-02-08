More than 100 firefighters are battling a fire at an apartment building in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood Thursday morning.

They were called to the building, at the corner of Pierre-de-Coubertin Avenue and Pie-IX Boulevard, started after 10 a.m.

No injuries have been reported so far and the cause of the fire is still unknown. Firefighters evacuated residents from the building.

More than 100 firefighters battled the fire. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Power has been cut for more than 1,200 homes and businesses in the area, but it's expected to be restored by early afternoon.

Montreal police are advising drivers to avoid the area, as Pie-IX is closed in both directions in the area.