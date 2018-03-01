A fire broke out in a heritage building on the southwest corner of Saint-Denis and Rachel streets in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough early this morning, briefly closing the intersection.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the building's roof, though firefighters brought the fire under control at around 6:30 a.m.

It was re-opened to traffic at around 8 a.m.

Three people who live on the building's top floor were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, said Montreal Fire department operations chief David Shelton.

Shelton said the fire was in the first floor's ceiling when fire crews arrived at around 5:30 a.m. and was spreading to the second floor.

"It is a beautiful old bank building," he said.

The old bank was once occupied by the popular retail chain Mexx, but has been sitting empty for some time.

It was built in 1931 and is distinguished by an ornate clock above its front entrance, which gives onto the street corner. Large windows line its sides.

The building is listed in Quebec's heritage building directory online.

The website says it is part of the heritage site of the Saint-Jean-Baptiste Church down the street.

It's not yet clear what caused the fire.