A three-storey building went up in flames early Sunday morning in the Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough, forcing 20 people into the chilly streets.

Around 3 a.m. police received a call about the fire and about 125 firefighters arrive to fight the five-alarm blaze.

The triplex on Côte-des-Neiges Road near Saint Kevin Avenue had a pizzeria and fruit store on the main floor and four apartments above it.

Police are calling the fire suspicious and believe it started in the garbage bins behind the building. Witnesses told police someone saw a suspect fleeing the area.

The arson squad is investigating.

There are no reported injuries but firefighters say damage is estimated to be at least $300,000.