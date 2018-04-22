Skip to Main Content
Fire burns through roof of Ahunstic condo building

An early morning fire that tore through the roof of a residential building forced residents to evacuate their homes and has left at least three homeless.

Red Cross assisting displaced residents

No one was injured in the Sunday morning fire. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

An early morning fire that tore through the roof of a condo building in Ahuntsic forced residents to evacuate their homes and has left at least three homeless.

When Montreal firefighters arrived at the three storey building at 8554 Joseph Quintal St. just before 7 a.m., flames could already be seen coming through the roof, said operations chief Yvon Daunais.

All residents in the six-unit building, located just north of Highway 40, escaped unharmed, he said.

Fifty firefighters responded to the call. Officials believe the fire was sparked due to an electrical issue, Daunais said. Damage was initially estimated at more than $150,000.

Three units suffered significant damage and the Red Cross is assisting residents with finding other accommodations.

