Fire breaks out on abandoned cargo ship still floating in Lac Saint-Louis

The misery surrounding the Kathyrn Spirit, a cargo ship that has been abandoned off Montreal's South Shore since 2011, deepened today after a part of the derelict vessel caught fire.

"It will be a bad story [from] the beginning until the end," said Beauharnois Mayor Bruno Tremblay.

Firefighters from six municipalities were called to the scene to extinguish the fire, which was fuelled by the remnants of petroleum products on the ship.

The fire sent dark, thick smoke billowing into the air that could be seen from a significant distance.

No immediate danger was reported but the air quality is being assessed by representatives from Quebec's environment ministry.

One step back

The ship was in the process of being slowly dismantled. Efforts to remove it started in December after years of desperate pleas from the local municipality and environmental advocates concerned that the ship's deteriorating condition could contaminate Lac Saint-Louis.

"With the dismantlement, we were thinking everything was going in the right direction," Tremblay said.

"This morning with the fire, we're starting again with the bad news."

Firefighters from surrounding municipalities were called in to help extinguish the flames, the mayor of Beauharnois said. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

The fire on the ship started Tuesday at around 11 a.m. after a spark from workers welding in the machine room spread.

The Kathryn Spirit was brought to Beauharnois in 2011 by a private firm hoping to dismantle the bulk carrier in the St. Lawrence River and sell it for scrap.

That project didn't materialize and it was sold to Mexican interests who've since declared bankruptcy and abandoned it about 60 kilometres southwest of Montreal.

The federal government says pollutants were removed from the ship in 2013.

The dismantling was expected to be completed in two years.