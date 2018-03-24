A five alarm fire broke out in the apartments above Irish Embassy pub on Bishop Street just south of Ste-Catherine Street, early Saturday morning.

Montreal firefighters worked to control the flames which started around 5:20 a.m. on the third floor of the building.

There are about 120 firefighters on the scene and the adjacent buildings have been evacuated.

No injuries have been reported and no one was taken to hospital.

Firefighters say the first floor bar was not touched by the flames but will have smoke and water damage.

First responders are still trying to control the flames from the street as the building is still too dangerous to enter.

They say it may take several hours before the fire is out completely.