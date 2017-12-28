Have you ever wanted to fight like a real Jedi — or even a Sith?

A Saint-Henri company is giving people of all ages the opportunity to give lightsaber fighting a try.

The Force Academy on de Courcelle Street offers a basic martial arts course in "saber combat for all."

No knowledge of Star Wars is necessary to participate, and all equipment is provided. Instructor Zachary Paiement-Dockrill says all that's needed to take his class is a desire to learn and have fun.

"I saw a lot of [the movies] when I was a kid," he said, "but I do it more for the activity. I like bringing smiles to people's faces."

Paiement-Dockrill said he learned his moves from other martial artists.

For the love of Star Wars

Sebastien Chicoine is a longtime Star Wars fan and brought his son, who also loves the series, along to a class.

Chicoine says the class taught him something about the movies.

"I learned that doing lightsaber battles, you know, you have to be in good shape."

Vincent Allard took the class because he loves Star Wars. He and his whole family attended one of the courses on Wednesday, giving his parents a chance to relive a child favourite and learn something new.

"It's really interesting and really fun," Allard says. "'Cause you actually feel it, like you know, how they were in the movie."

"It's really, really cool."

Allard has seen most of the movies, but hasn't seen the latest instalment, The Last Jedi, just yet.

His father, Simon Allard, says they will go see the new movie this week. Allard can't wait.