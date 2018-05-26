4 men in hospital after fight near Bell Centre

Montreal police have cordoned off a sector near the Bell Centre after a fight sent four young men to hospital.

Police said a fight between two groups led to the stabbing of at least three people at the parking lot of the Esso gas station on de la Montagne Street beside the Bell Centre.

A man who police said is about 20 years old was found on the ground with an injury to his head at around half past midnight on Saturday.

He's being treated for major injuries but is expected to survive.

A second man met with police on the scene to tell them he'd been stabbed in the upper body, but he is in stable condition.

The two other victims went to a police station in the area. A man of about 20 was stabbed in the neck, but he's in stable condition. And a 30-year-old man was stabbed in the back. He was hospitalized and is considered to be in critical condition.

Police had the canine unit on the scene to look for clues.

The area around the Bell Centre is still closed off as police investigate.