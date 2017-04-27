Work is underway at the Field of Honour in Pointe-Claire after some people complained that some grave markers were moved or damaged.

Residents were surprised to see deep tire tracks in the grass, where hundreds of Canadian soldiers are buried.

Workers told CBC that the tire damage was caused during the winter by a private contractor who was fixing a hydro pole.

They added that maintenance work is not uncommon in the spring. This year, with all the rainfall in April, work had to be delayed until the ground was less saturated with water.

All the work is expected to be completed well before June, when a parade is expected to take place at the field.