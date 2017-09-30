Montreal police made three arrests following two raids in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve area in the wake of an investigation that began in August following fentanyl overdose cases.

Police say heroin and what appears to be fentanyl was seized during the raids Friday morning.

Montreal police Chief Philippe Pichet said his team is targeting distributors with the aim of staving off the growing public health crisis caused by fentanyl-related deaths in the city.

Pichet said he wants to start with people who are cutting other drugs with fentanyl.

"It is zero tolerance. People who are putting this product in narcotics, we will follow them and stop them," Pichet said.