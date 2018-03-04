The producers of the caffeinated, high-alcohol drink, called FCKD UP, have decided to stop making it amid mounting criticism.

Geloso Group co-chair Aldo Geloso released a statement Sunday night which said he ordered employees to "immediately cease production of the FCKD UP drink."

The statement made numerous references to a similar drink — Four Loko.

"Last year, a foreign competitor introduced in Quebec a sweetened alcoholic beverage at 11.9 per cent (the maximum allowed for a malt product) named Four Loko, a first of its kind on the Quebec market," the statement read.

It said the company was initially reluctant to introduce a competitor to Four Loko but that it decided to "compete with this American company that came to install itself on our territory."

Teenager dies

After FCKD UP was launched last fall, reports rolled in about young people landing in Montreal emergency rooms from consuming it.

Health experts criticized the makers of FCKD UP, claiming that Groupe Geloso was deliberately marketing to teenagers who are ill-prepared to handle the drink's effects.

Laval Police say 14 year-old Athena Gervais has no history of running away from home and they're not sure what happened to her. (Laval police)

She was found in a stream behind her high school in Fabreville, in northwest Laval, following a frantic four-day search.

Laval police also released the results of her autopsy, which indicated ​alcohol may have been a factor in the teen's death.

Quebec's 24-hour dépanneur Couche-Tard announced March 2 that the drink would would no longer be sold at its stores.

It released a statement saying the decision was made following events in the hours prior.