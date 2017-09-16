The father involved in an Amber Alert where a six-year-old Quebec boy went missing for almost 24 hours will appear in court this morning.

The bail hearing is set for 10 a.m. in an Ontario weekend court, at which he will appear via video conference.

A judge will decide if he is to be released, held until a later date in Ontario, or transferred to Quebec.

The six-year-old at the centre of the Amber Alert was transferred to youth protection services in Quebec around midnight Friday.

The two were found by Ontario Provincial Police near Dacre, Ont., late Friday afternoon. They had been missing since Thursday.

Police are now searching for 71-year-old Lachute, Que., resident Yvon Lacasse, whose SUV the father was driving at the time of his arrest.

Lacasse is described as bald with brown eyes. He is five feet four inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds.