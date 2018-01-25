Montrealers are coming by City Hall to pay their respects to Father Emmett "Pops" Johns, the founder of Dans la rue and a well-known advocate for homeless and at-risk youth, Thursday afternoon.

The visitation lasts two days, Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Johns, who died at 89 on Jan. 13, devoted his life to helping others.

In 1988, he started the Montreal-based charity Dans la rue, which offers a safe space for at-risk youth. It now has more than 65 employees and nearly 135 volunteers.

Johns is remembered for his kindness and generosity, as he worked tirelessly to help young people on the streets.

Hundreds came out to City Hall on Thursday to pay their respects to Father Emmett 'Pops' Johns. (Radio-Canada)

A final farewell will take place on Saturday, Jan. 27, with a funeral mass at Saint Patrick's Basilica in downtown Montreal.

The service is open to the public and will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Johns was beloved in Montreal. A public vigil was held in his honour at Place Émilie-Gamelin Jan. 17.

The crowd ranged from street kids, to people who used to be homeless, to elected officials including Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard.