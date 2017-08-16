A 45-year-old man died Wednesday evening after he was shot several times outside a Saint-Leonard park, where a soccer game was taking place.

The man was standing near La Dauversière Park, on the corner of Lisieux and de Paimpol streets, when a car approached and someone fired at him, police said.

They said the 911 calls came in at around 8:30 p.m. The man was taken to hospital, where his death was confirmed.

Montreal police's major crimes unit is investigating and will be interviewing the many witnesses that were present at the site of the shooting, said Const. Manuel Couture.