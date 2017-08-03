Quebec provincial police are searching for the semi-trailer truck they say was involved in a fatal hit and run in Brossard overnight.

Around 1 a.m., a call came in for a collision between a small car and a truck on Highway 30 eastbound, near the exit for Highway 10, according to Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay.

Police say the truck hit the car, which then crashed into a lamppost.

There were four people in the car. One of the passengers in the back seat died. The other passengers were injured, but not seriously.

The truck left the scene, Tremblay said. Police have no description of the truck driver or the truck.

Parts of Highways 10 and 30 were closed for a time for the investigation.

