Quebec provincial police say the smoke alarm wasn't working in the home where firefighters discovered the bodies of a mother and her twin year-old daughters early Sunday.

The 37-year-old woman and her children were found unconscious in their burning home in Cap-Chat, Que., around 4 a.m. ET.

They were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead. A coroner is expected to perform autopsies this week.

Authorities say the fire started in the kitchen of the home, located in the small, tight-knit community about 530 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Claude Doiron says police do not believe the fire was criminal. Its cause remained under investigation.

Local fire Chief Carol Dugas said the building was owned by the municipality. Counselling is being offered to firefighters who responded to the blaze, he added.

The mayor said Sunday the fire came as a shock in the town of 2,600 people, where "everyone knows each other."

"It's unfortunate for the municipality, it's unfortunate for everyone," Jules Landry told Radio-Canada.