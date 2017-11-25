Quebec's largest far-right groups are staging a demonstration today in the provincial capital, where police are working to keep them apart from a counter-demonstration by anti-racism and anti-capitalism activists.

Around 300 members of far-right groups, including La Meute and Storm Alliance, marched towards a convention centre where the governing Quebec Liberals are holding a major policy meeting.

A couple hundred members of La Meute & Storm Alliance are meeting in a park near the National Assembly for today’s protest #manifencours pic.twitter.com/rWhCVUjGLP — @simon_nak

Outside the convention centre, police in riot gear placed themselves between the far-right groups and the counter-protesters. The doors of the convention centre were locked. Police say around 20 people were detained.

The far-right groups organized their own security for the protest. Members of the Three Per Cent — which fashions itself as a militia — were spotted wearing bullet-proof vests and carrying billy clubs.

​Leaders of La Meute and Storm Alliance accuse the Liberal government of being too tolerant of the cultural practices of minorities.

They are also opposed to a commission that was initially tasked with examining systemic racism in the province.

Following outcry by opposition parties, and unease among some Liberal politicians, the commission was reoriented towards creating economic opportunities for immigrants and visible minorities.

"We think that we can't allow another four years of Liberal government," said Sylvain Brouilette, one of La Meute's leaders. "This government has scorn for the people."

One of the most extreme far-right groups in the province unveiled a banner stating Quebec belongs to Quebecers. (Radio-Canada)

Atalante Québec, among the most extreme far-right groups in the province, unfurled a banner reading "Le Quebec aux Québécois," or Quebec for Quebecers.

Counter-protesters brought their own banners. One read: "Bienvenue au réfugiés," or welcome refugees.

Some members of various Quebec far-right groups have gathered in the province's capital to protest, Saturday. (Maxime Corneau/Radio-Canada)

Emmanuel Lemonde, who was marching with the counter-protesters, said he was dismayed by the image the far-right groups were giving of the province.

"There are more inclusive and un-racist people here in Quebec than racist people," he said.