Far right groups opposed to a federal government motion condemning Islamophobia took to the streets of Montreal Saturday amid a heavy police presence and a determined counter-protest.

Tensions between the groups quickly flared as the protest set off from Place É​milie-Gamelin in downtown Montreal to city hall, resulting in scuffles and at least one bloody nose.

More scuffles broke out after the march reached city hall, where the number of protesters on both sides swelled.

Around 100 people representing a far right group called La Meute — or Wolf Pack — are taking part in the protest. They were joined by about 100 others when they reached city hall.

A member of the far right group La Meute addresses protesters in front of Montreal's city hall Saturday. (Jonathan Montpetit / CBC)

A protester confronts far right demonstrators opposed to a federal motion condemning Islamophobia in front of Montreal's city hall on Saturday. (Jonathan Montpetit / CBC)

On the opposing side are around 100 representatives of anti-fascist groups, carrying signs saying "Make racists afraid again" and chanting "Immigrants in, fascists out."

Members of La Meute held signs saying "Free speech."

Police in riot gear are trying to keep the two groups apart.

The Montreal protest is part of country-wide protests today against M-103, which is currently before the House of Commons.

The motion calls on the government to "recognize the need to quell the increasing public climate of hate and fear."

La Meute and other critics of the motion say it restricts free speech and singles out Muslims for special treatment.

Some protesters aligned with La Meute carried signs denouncing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard.

Protests in Quebec City

Far right groups and sympathizers also mounted an M-103 protest in Quebec City on Saturday, and were met, too, by counter-protesters.

Around 250 people representing La Meute and other far right groups took to the streets around the National Assembly.

They were met by an estimated 80 counter-protesters denouncing racism and carrying banners supporting refugees.