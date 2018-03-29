Skip to Main Content
Friends, fans remember Montreal's beloved 'Grand Orange'

Former Expos great Rusty Staub died Thursday morning and fans are sharing their sadness, and their thanks for what he brought to the game.

The city will honour late Expo great by lighting City Hall in orange Thursday night

Staub is remembered as one of the most popular Expo players. (Radio-Canada)

His former Expos and Astros teammate, Claude Raymond, said he still kept in touch with Staub and was planning on calling him for his 74th birthday on Sunday.

"We were a family," Raymond said of his years playing with Staub. "We stuck together, we went to the movies together, we went to the bars together, we went to eat together." 

"We had a lot of fun together," he said.

Memorials are pouring in for Rusty Staub, pictured here in April 1969. (Montreal Archives)

In Montreal, Staub is fondly remembered for playing for the Expos in Jarry Park.

"His home runs over the right field fence in Jarry Park were awesome and often!" former Expos owner Charles Bronfman said in a statement Thursday.

"The Rusty Staub story marked the beginning of the Expos as Nos Amours. He was an instant hero," Bronfman said.

In 1970, Staubs is joined at City Hall by former Montreal mayor Jean Drapeau, former Expos owner Charles Bronfman and president John McHale. (Montreal Archives)

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante tweeted that City Hall would be lit in orange Thursday night to honour "Le Grande Orange." 

Known for his red hair, images of Staub are being circulated on social media from when he was the poster boy for Orange Crush.

Former Toronto Star baseball columnist Richard Griffin tweeted that Staub was largely responsible for baseball becoming popular in Montreal as quickly as it did.

Beyond Montreal, Staub is fondly remembered by baseball fans south of the border. 

After he played for Montreal, he went on to play for the Mets, Astros, Tigers and Rangers.

