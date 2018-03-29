Friends, fans remember Montreal's beloved 'Grand Orange'

Former Expos great Rusty Staub died Thursday morning and fans are sharing their sadness, and their thanks for what he brought to the game.

His former Expos and Astros teammate, Claude Raymond, said he still kept in touch with Staub and was planning on calling him for his 74th birthday on Sunday.

"We were a family," Raymond said of his years playing with Staub. "We stuck together, we went to the movies together, we went to the bars together, we went to eat together."

"We had a lot of fun together," he said.

Memorials are pouring in for Rusty Staub, pictured here in April 1969. (Montreal Archives)

In Montreal, Staub is fondly remembered for playing for the Expos in Jarry Park.

"His home runs over the right field fence in Jarry Park were awesome and often!" former Expos owner Charles Bronfman said in a statement Thursday.

"The Rusty Staub story marked the beginning of the Expos as Nos Amours. He was an instant hero," Bronfman said.

In 1970, Staubs is joined at City Hall by former Montreal mayor Jean Drapeau, former Expos owner Charles Bronfman and president John McHale. (Montreal Archives)

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante tweeted that City Hall would be lit in orange Thursday night to honour "Le Grande Orange."

This great legend loved our city so much, may he rest in peace. To honour Rusty Staub's legacy, City Hall will light up in orange tonight. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/polmtl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#polmtl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeGrandOrange?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeGrandOrange</a> —@Val_Plante

Known for his red hair, images of Staub are being circulated on social media from when he was the poster boy for Orange Crush.

We'll miss the beloved Rusty Staub who passes on Opening Day. RIP Le Grand Orange. <a href="https://t.co/LesIOybdy6">pic.twitter.com/LesIOybdy6</a> —@EbbetsVintage

Former Toronto Star baseball columnist Richard Griffin tweeted that Staub was largely responsible for baseball becoming popular in Montreal as quickly as it did.

Sad news that Rusty Staub has passed away at the age of 73. Le Grand Orange was Canada's first baseball superstar with the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Expos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Expos</a> in 1969 and likely was the major reason baseball caught on so quickly in Montreal. RIP Rusty —@RGriffinStar

Beyond Montreal, Staub is fondly remembered by baseball fans south of the border.

After he played for Montreal, he went on to play for the Mets, Astros, Tigers and Rangers.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mets</a> family suffered a loss earlier today when Daniel “Rusty” Staub passed away. The entire organization sends its deepest sympathy to his family. He will be missed by everyone. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RIPRusty?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RIPRusty</a> <a href="https://t.co/fFymLOAqhr">pic.twitter.com/fFymLOAqhr</a> —@Mets

