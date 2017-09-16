The inauguration of an outdoor plaza in honour of Jean Béliveau in Quebec City brought out hundreds of hockey fans and some of the late captain's former teammates on Saturday.

The outdoor plaza outside the Centre Vidéotron is named for one of the greatest stars in Montreal Canadiens history.

Jean Béliveau holds the Stanley Cup trophy in 1971. (The Associated Press)

Béliveau, who died in 2014, was originally from Trois-Rivières and served as Canadiens team captain for 10 seasons before he retired in 1971.

Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume was on hand to help formally open the public square, along with Béliveau's widow, Élise Béliveau.

"We were always very attached to Quebec because it was here that everything started. It's a place filled with precious memories of our youth," she said.

Former teammate Jean-Guy Talbot, who served as a pallbearer at Béliveau's funeral, also attended the inauguration.

He said he was happy to be able to pay tribute to his friend, but also to be able to meet with young fans.

The square was inaugurated in Quebec City, Saturday. (Radio-Canada)

"It gives an example to young people, I often tell them, I come from Cap-de-la-Madeleine, but I worked hard. So if you work hard, someday it may be your turn."

The plaza also includes a bronze artwork depicting two white-tailed deer, created by Quebec artists Jean-François Cooke and Pierre Sasseville.

The two bronze statues, titled Le Rencontre (The Meeting), weigh about 2,700 kilos each.